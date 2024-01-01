About this product
Experience the epitome of potency and rapid effects! For the devoted fans of concentrates, our Delta 8 Vape Carts offer exceptional 95%+ D8 content. This full-spectrum concoction includes traces of CBG, CBD, and CBN, providing a well-rounded experience. Each vape cartridge contains 1 milliliter of premium distillate sourced from US-grown hemp.
The Hemp Doctor's current array of D8 vapes encompasses Indica, Sativa, and Hybrid selections, each rigorously subjected to third-party lab testing to ensure the safety and satisfaction of our discerning customers.
These Delta 8 Vape Carts are designed for immediate use, requiring only the attachment to a compatible battery. Just screw it on, raise the cart to your lips, and take a measured inhalation. It's important to note that these Delta 8 Vape Carts can induce a mild level of intoxication, so it's advisable to use this product judiciously and in moderation.
Purple Punch: A delightful indica-dominant hybrid, Purple Punch is cherished for its sweet and fruity taste. It induces a deeply relaxing and calming high.
D8 THC Vape Cartridge - Purple Punch
About this brand
The Hemp Doctor
The Hemp Doctor offers a wide variety of CBD, D9, THCa, and Delta 8 THC products, ranging from edibles, topicals, oil tinctures, soft gels, flower & prerolls, vape carts, shatter, diamond, crumble, moon rocks, ice rocks, and more! We have unique blends and products that no one else is selling and often introduce new flavors and innovate our products. You will never get bored with our selection!
Try out our Delta 8 THC Medibles! They have none of the bitterness that comes with cannabis edibles. Delicious, juicy gummies with incredible potency! Check our reviews on TrustPilot to see for yourself!
We source our hemp from local farms in Colorado and Oregon, known for the highest quality hemp. Our farmers use only organic practices to grow high-quality hemp. We test every single batch of products through third-party labs, and we publish all of our lab reports online. Our products do NOT contain any harsh chemicals, pesticides, herbicides, or metals. You can shop confidently with The Hemp Doctor!
