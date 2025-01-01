About this product
Boost your enjoyment with our D9 THC Gummies! With each gummy containing 25mg of premium D9 THC, you can expect a truly extraordinary journey. Choose from 2ct, 10ct, or 30ct for maximum customizability – and tantalize your taste buds with delicious flavors: Apple Spice, Strawberry, Blue Raspberry, Cherry, Grape, Green Apple, Pineapple, and Watermelon. So why wait? Take that leap towards blissful heights today!
Please read directions before use.
Serving size: 1/2 gummy
10 Count – 250mg Total | Serving Per Container: 20
30 Count – 750mg Total | Serving Per Container: 60
D9 THC Gummies – 25mg
The Hemp DoctorGummies
About this brand
The Hemp Doctor
The Hemp Doctor offers a wide variety of CBD, D9, THCa, and Delta 8 THC products, ranging from edibles, topicals, oil tinctures, soft gels, flower & prerolls, vape carts, shatter, diamond, crumble, moon rocks, ice rocks, and more! We have unique blends and products that no one else is selling and often introduce new flavors and innovate our products. You will never get bored with our selection!
Try out our Delta 8 THC Medibles! They have none of the bitterness that comes with cannabis edibles. Delicious, juicy gummies with incredible potency! Check our reviews on TrustPilot to see for yourself!
We source our hemp from local farms in Colorado and Oregon, known for the highest quality hemp. Our farmers use only organic practices to grow high-quality hemp. We test every single batch of products through third-party labs, and we publish all of our lab reports online. Our products do NOT contain any harsh chemicals, pesticides, herbicides, or metals. You can shop confidently with The Hemp Doctor!
