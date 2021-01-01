About this product

If you’re shopping for the best premium CBD look for our Delta 8 THC vape cartridges, you are sure to enjoy an upbeat and functional buzz. Our current batch is testing at over 95% D-8 THC with the rest being CBG, CBD, and CBN. These 1ml premium D 8 THC vape cartridges are derived from US-grown hemp and are federally legal. They are loaded in a 510 compatible AVD cartridge with a ceramic core and ceramic mouthpiece, providing ultimate performance with each draw. Choose from Indica/Sativa/Hybrid and from various strains! We hope our Delta 8 THC vape cartridges put a stride in your step and a smile on your face.



For Delta 8 THC bundles: upon checkout, please list the strains you would like in the ORDER NOTE section on the order page as you check out. If preferred strains are not specified, a random assortment will be chosen for you.