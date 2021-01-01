About this product

These hard-shelled chewy candies will have you reminiscing of your favorite Skittlez. These fruity delights have 5mg of Delta-8 per piece, and each pack contains an assortment of Orange, Grape, Lemon, and Strawberry.



- Available in 10ct/50mg and 30ct/150mg pouches

- Grab a box with 10 pouches/500mg, OR

- A box with 10 pouches of 30ct/1500 total mg of D8



Dosage information:

Each Delta 8 D-Bomb candy contains 5mg of Delta 8 THC. If you are new to Delta 8, the D-Bombs are a great way to find your perfect dose. We recommend starting with 2 pieces (10mg total) and increasing your dose as you need. Wait a few hours before taking a new, increased dose.