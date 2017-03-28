The Hemp Doctor
Delta-8 THC Crumble
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
D8 Crumble (a.k.a. Wax Dabs) is a common type of concentrate that is extremely popular for its preservation of terpenes. The process of making crumble is very similar to shatter but the lower temperatures required to purge allow for extra terpenes/flavor.
You can vape it, dab it, or spread it on top of a bowl or joint to elevate your cannabinoid experience.
Maui Wowie effects
Reported by real people like you
1,160 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
51% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
41% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
