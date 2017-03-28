About this product

D8 Crumble (a.k.a. Wax Dabs) is a common type of concentrate that is extremely popular for its preservation of terpenes. The process of making crumble is very similar to shatter but the lower temperatures required to purge allow for extra terpenes/flavor.



You can vape it, dab it, or spread it on top of a bowl or joint to elevate your cannabinoid experience.