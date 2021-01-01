About this product

Our industry-leading Delta 8 strains now come in disposable vape pens! Each pen contains 1ml of Delta 8 THC and will launch you into another galaxy. Select from the most popular/strongest strains reported to Leafly.



Using the same Delta 8 THC distillate in our top-selling vape cartridges, these discreet units come fully charged and ready to go. They are rechargeable, with a common, Micro-USB charger. These 1ml premium delta 8 THC disposables are derived from US-grown hemp and are federally legal.



We are bringing hemp to the twenty-first century, no more lighters, papers, or grinders. Have a D8 THC vape at the tip of your fingers ready when you are. Try our D-8 THC disposable vapes today!