About this product
Get ready to geek out over these delicious candy clusters! Similar to your favorite candy-covered rope, these poppable delights are the perfect bite-sized treat for the times you’re feeling a bit…Nerdy. With 30mg of Delta 8 THC per piece, these Nerd Bites will have you acing everything but a sobriety test.
Concentration: 30mg of Delta 8 THC per “Bite”
Size: 900mg of Delta 8 THC per bottle; 30 pieces of 30mg per piece
Irresistible taste!
Dosage information:
Each D8 Nerd Bite contains 30mg of Delta 8 THC. If you are new to Delta 8, we recommend starting with 1/3 of a Nerd Bite and then increasing your dose the next time you try it (or a few hours later).
Concentration: 30mg of Delta 8 THC per “Bite”
Size: 900mg of Delta 8 THC per bottle; 30 pieces of 30mg per piece
Irresistible taste!
Dosage information:
Each D8 Nerd Bite contains 30mg of Delta 8 THC. If you are new to Delta 8, we recommend starting with 1/3 of a Nerd Bite and then increasing your dose the next time you try it (or a few hours later).
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
The Hemp Doctor
The Hemp Doctor offers a wide variety of CBD and Delta 8 THC products, ranging from edibles, topicals, oil tinctures, softgels, flower & prerolls, vape carts, shatter, diamond, crumble, moon rocks, ice rocks, and more! We have unique blends and products that no one else is selling and often introduce new flavors and innovate our products. You will never get bored with our selection!
Try out our Delta 8 THC Medibles! They have none of the bitterness that comes with cannabis edibles. Delicious, juicy gummies with incredible potency! Check our reviews on TrustPilot to see for yourself!
We source our hemp from local farms in Colorado and Oregon, known for the highest quality hemp. Our farmers use only organic practices to grow high-quality hemp. We test every single batch of products through third-party labs, and we publish all of our lab reports online. Our products do NOT contain any harsh chemicals, pesticides, herbicides, or metals. You can shop confidently with The Hemp Doctor!
Try out our Delta 8 THC Medibles! They have none of the bitterness that comes with cannabis edibles. Delicious, juicy gummies with incredible potency! Check our reviews on TrustPilot to see for yourself!
We source our hemp from local farms in Colorado and Oregon, known for the highest quality hemp. Our farmers use only organic practices to grow high-quality hemp. We test every single batch of products through third-party labs, and we publish all of our lab reports online. Our products do NOT contain any harsh chemicals, pesticides, herbicides, or metals. You can shop confidently with The Hemp Doctor!