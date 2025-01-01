About this product
The ‘Kayo – Phuk’d Up’ Lineup Got A MEGA Update!
Introducing The Hemp Doctor’s Phuk’d Up 6.5G MEGA THCA Disposable Vapes. With a larger 6.5ml tank capacity, two Microfeel ceramic coils, and a 400mAh battery, this vape offers an unparalleled vaping experience. With 5 quick clicks, you can turn this device on and begin your new Phuk’d Up Mega experience!
The smart screen readout allows you to customize heat settings and track battery levels. Switch between high and low heat settings with a simple press of a button (3 quick clicks), and use the preheat setting (2 quick clicks) to take the perfectly preheated puff. Store it upright in a cool, dry place and avoid direct sunlight. Join the revolution in vaping technology with the Phuk’d Up 6.5G MEGA THCA Disposable Vapes.
Available in the same great strains as the 3.5G Phuk’d Up Mini Disposable Vapes; Blu Froot, Grape Ape, Strawberry Cough, Sunset Sherbet, Pineapple OG, and Watermelon Z.
Phuk'd Up 6.5G THCA Blended Disposable - Strawberry Cough
The Hemp DoctorDelta-8 THC cartridges and vapes
The ‘Kayo – Phuk’d Up’ Lineup Got A MEGA Update!
About this brand
The Hemp Doctor
The Hemp Doctor offers a wide variety of CBD, D9, THCa, and Delta 8 THC products, ranging from edibles, topicals, oil tinctures, soft gels, flower & prerolls, vape carts, shatter, diamond, crumble, moon rocks, ice rocks, and more! We have unique blends and products that no one else is selling and often introduce new flavors and innovate our products. You will never get bored with our selection!
Try out our Delta 8 THC Medibles! They have none of the bitterness that comes with cannabis edibles. Delicious, juicy gummies with incredible potency! Check our reviews on TrustPilot to see for yourself!
We source our hemp from local farms in Colorado and Oregon, known for the highest quality hemp. Our farmers use only organic practices to grow high-quality hemp. We test every single batch of products through third-party labs, and we publish all of our lab reports online. Our products do NOT contain any harsh chemicals, pesticides, herbicides, or metals. You can shop confidently with The Hemp Doctor!
