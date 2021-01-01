About this product

Few things are more refreshing than biting into a fresh slice of juicy watermelon. You can feel your senses awaken while you indulge in the crisp, all-natural sweetness of every delightful bite. As one of the tastiest summer fruits you can buy, most people can’t wait until watermelon season each year… That is, until they discover The Hemp Doctor’s Full-Spectrum CBD Watermelon Gummy Rings!



Our tasty CBD watermelon gummies are always in season, and they deliver several more benefits than the average slice of watermelon! Our full-spectrum gummies come in perfect portions, with each gummy containing 20 milligrams of our phytocannabinoid-rich hemp extract. The perfect product to satisfy your sweet tooth while simultaneously offering your daily dose of CBD, these CBD watermelon gummies can be used any time of the day that you need a nostalgic, flavorful pick-me-up.