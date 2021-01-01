About this product

Full Spectrum Organic CBD Gummy Bears

If you are like many health-conscious people who prefer to only ingest organically grown foods, then our full-spectrum Organic CBD gummy bears are for you. Each delicious gummy bear has its own personality, so you get to choose from organic apple, black currant, and pumpkin flavors. We bet that you will quickly find a favorite! In addition, each bear is loaded with 20 mg of CBD goodness in a convenient size so they are a healthy way for you to enjoy CBD.



Because of their convenient size, you can pop one into your mouth any time you want the benefit of CBD. On the way out the door to give you a lift for your day, after lunch for a healthy way to keep you going throughout the afternoon, or at night after dinner as you begin to wind down after a hard day, there is simply no wrong time to enjoy our full-spectrum Organic CBD gummy bears. And just like everything else in our inventory, you know you are getting only the best from a premium retailer like The Hemp Doctor.