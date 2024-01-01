Garlic Truffle THCA Flower - 3.5G

by The Hemp Doctor
HybridTHC —CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product

Discover the ultimate premium THCA experience with our exclusive Premium Living Soil THCA Flower, with rotating availability in 3.5G and 7G sizes. Our Living Soil cultivation method produces unparalleled quality and potency of THCA, providing an experience that is second to none. Our flower is a true celebration of the natural harmony between plant and soil.

About this strain

Garlic Truffle is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between GMO Cookies and Garlic Buds. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Garlic Truffle is 25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Garlic Truffle typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Garlic Truffle’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Garlic Truffle, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

Logo for the brand The Hemp Doctor
The Hemp Doctor
The Hemp Doctor offers a wide variety of CBD, D9, THCa, and Delta 8 THC products, ranging from edibles, topicals, oil tinctures, soft gels, flower & prerolls, vape carts, shatter, diamond, crumble, moon rocks, ice rocks, and more! We have unique blends and products that no one else is selling and often introduce new flavors and innovate our products. You will never get bored with our selection!

Try out our Delta 8 THC Medibles! They have none of the bitterness that comes with cannabis edibles. Delicious, juicy gummies with incredible potency! Check our reviews on TrustPilot to see for yourself!

We source our hemp from local farms in Colorado and Oregon, known for the highest quality hemp. Our farmers use only organic practices to grow high-quality hemp. We test every single batch of products through third-party labs, and we publish all of our lab reports online. Our products do NOT contain any harsh chemicals, pesticides, herbicides, or metals. You can shop confidently with The Hemp Doctor!
