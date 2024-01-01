Sourcing the purest form of HHC in the market is why our HHC syringes are the strongest, and most potent in the industry. Many HHC users enjoy a long sustained buzz with similar effects to Delta 9, but without the paranoia. Use this in your favorite rig, or simply place a small amount on your flower. This product can be used any time of day. Effects may vary.
We source our hemp from local farms in Colorado and Oregon, known for the highest quality hemp. Our farmers use only organic practices to grow high-quality hemp. We test every single batch of products through third-party labs, and we publish all of our lab reports online. Our products do NOT contain any harsh chemicals, pesticides, herbicides, or metals. You can shop confidently with The Hemp Doctor!