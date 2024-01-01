HHC Hemp Derived THC Syringe 1ml - Sunset Gelato
HybridTHC —CBD —
About this product
About this strain
STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS
- Helps with:
Sunset Gelato effects are mostly energizing.
write a review
Sunset Gelato is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel creative, euphoric, and tingly. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Sunset Gelato, before let us know! Leave a review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item