HHC Vape Cartridge - Blueberry Crumble (Indica)

by The Hemp Doctor
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
Welcome the coolest cannabinoid to the market…Hexahydrocannabinol, or HHC. Sourcing the purest form of HHC in the market is why our HHC carts are the strongest, most potent in the industry. Many HHC users enjoy a long sustained buzz with similar effects of Delta 9, but without the paranoia. This product can be used at any time of day. Effects may vary.

About this strain

Blueberry Crumble is an indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between Blueberry and OG Kush. This strain is a crumble product from Nature’s Grace and Wellness, a brand that offers high-quality cannabis with abundant terpene and cannabinoid profiles. Blueberry Crumble is 22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Blueberry Crumble effects include relaxed, happy, and sleepy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Blueberry Crumble when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, inflammation, and stress. Bred by Nature’s Grace and Wellness, Blueberry Crumble features flavors like blueberry, skunky, and earthy. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Blueberry Crumble typically ranges from $40-$60 per gram. Blueberry Crumble is a potent indica-dominant hybrid that produces euphoric effects that are physically relaxing and fast-acting. It has a pungent aroma with earthy undertones of citrus and a beautiful appearance with dark purple buds and bright orange hairs. Blueberry Crumble is a great strain for unwinding at the end of the day or enjoying a cozy night in. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Blueberry Crumble, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

The Hemp Doctor
The Hemp Doctor offers a wide variety of CBD, D9, THCa, and Delta 8 THC products, ranging from edibles, topicals, oil tinctures, soft gels, flower & prerolls, vape carts, shatter, diamond, crumble, moon rocks, ice rocks, and more! We have unique blends and products that no one else is selling and often introduce new flavors and innovate our products. You will never get bored with our selection!

Try out our Delta 8 THC Medibles! They have none of the bitterness that comes with cannabis edibles. Delicious, juicy gummies with incredible potency! Check our reviews on TrustPilot to see for yourself!

We source our hemp from local farms in Colorado and Oregon, known for the highest quality hemp. Our farmers use only organic practices to grow high-quality hemp. We test every single batch of products through third-party labs, and we publish all of our lab reports online. Our products do NOT contain any harsh chemicals, pesticides, herbicides, or metals. You can shop confidently with The Hemp Doctor!
