HHC Vape Cartridge - Sour Slush (Sativa)

by The Hemp Doctor
HybridTHC 25%CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
Welcome the coolest cannabinoid to the market…Hexahydrocannabinol, or HHC. Sourcing the purest form of HHC in the market is why our HHC carts are the strongest, most potent in the industry. Many HHC users enjoy a long sustained buzz with similar effects of Delta 9, but without the paranoia. This product can be used at any time of day. Effects may vary.

Lemon Slush is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Grape Pie and Lemon OG Bred by Cannarado Seeds. Lemon Slush is 18%THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginners. Leafly customers tell us Lemon Slush effects make them feel uplifted, happy, and relaxed. Medical marijuana patients often choose Lemon Slush when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, anxiety, and migraines. The dominant terpene of this cannabis strain is myrcene. Lemon Slush features an aroma of earthy citrus with a flavor profile of lemon and grapefruit. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Lemon Slush, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

The Hemp Doctor offers a wide variety of CBD, D9, THCa, and Delta 8 THC products, ranging from edibles, topicals, oil tinctures, soft gels, flower & prerolls, vape carts, shatter, diamond, crumble, moon rocks, ice rocks, and more! We have unique blends and products that no one else is selling and often introduce new flavors and innovate our products. You will never get bored with our selection!

Try out our Delta 8 THC Medibles! They have none of the bitterness that comes with cannabis edibles. Delicious, juicy gummies with incredible potency! Check our reviews on TrustPilot to see for yourself!

We source our hemp from local farms in Colorado and Oregon, known for the highest quality hemp. Our farmers use only organic practices to grow high-quality hemp. We test every single batch of products through third-party labs, and we publish all of our lab reports online. Our products do NOT contain any harsh chemicals, pesticides, herbicides, or metals. You can shop confidently with The Hemp Doctor!
