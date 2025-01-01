About this product
Hood Candy is known for its multifaceted effects, offering a complex high that often starts with a sense of euphoria and gradually eases into a relaxing and soothing body buzz. It's celebrated for its potential to ease stress and tension, making it a comforting choice for those seeking a respite from the challenges of the day.
This strain's aroma and flavor profile is equally intriguing, often combining earthy and sweet notes that create a memorable sensory experience. With its unique attributes and balanced effects, Hood Candy is drawing attention as a strain that offers a little something different for those who appreciate diversity and individuality in their cannabis experiences.
Hood Candy THCA Flower
The Hemp DoctorFlower
order on brand's website
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
About this brand
The Hemp Doctor
The Hemp Doctor offers a wide variety of CBD, D9, THCa, and Delta 8 THC products, ranging from edibles, topicals, oil tinctures, soft gels, flower & prerolls, vape carts, shatter, diamond, crumble, moon rocks, ice rocks, and more! We have unique blends and products that no one else is selling and often introduce new flavors and innovate our products. You will never get bored with our selection!
Try out our Delta 8 THC Medibles! They have none of the bitterness that comes with cannabis edibles. Delicious, juicy gummies with incredible potency! Check our reviews on TrustPilot to see for yourself!
We source our hemp from local farms in Colorado and Oregon, known for the highest quality hemp. Our farmers use only organic practices to grow high-quality hemp. We test every single batch of products through third-party labs, and we publish all of our lab reports online. Our products do NOT contain any harsh chemicals, pesticides, herbicides, or metals. You can shop confidently with The Hemp Doctor!
