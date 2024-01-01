Illemonati - ZAZA Flower

by The Hemp Doctor
HybridTHC 30%CBD —
✅ CATEGORY: 70% Sativa Dominant Hybrid

✅ MAJOR TERPENES: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Myrcene

✅ THCA CONTENT: 32.77%

✅ PERSONALITY: Joyful & Mood-Boosting

WHAT’S IN A STRAIN?

Despite its mysterious moniker, it’s no secret that this strain is a weapon that will win any war. Though it is a sativa dominant hybrid, Illemonati’s effects are surprisingly balanced. Perfectly harmonizing the zesty creativity of more traditional sativas with a soothing sense of relaxed calm that’s all indica, this strain is at home in any and every situation.

Though its exact parentage is as shady as its name, Illemonati is rumored to be the love child of industry faves Lemon Haze and Illuminati, but no matter the origin this strain imbues its users with a mellow shot of mood-lifting sunshine, and brings that lively luster to its flavor too! Crisp and spritzy with a strong lemon presence, Illemonati is famous amongst cannabis enthusiasts as one of the best citrus strains out there. Grab some and seek this strain’s hidden knowledge for yourself!

Illemonati is a hybrid weed strain reportedly made from Dosidos x Gelonade. Illemonati typically has a THC content that ranges from 18% to 24%, making it a moderately to highly potent strain suitable for various cannabis consumers. Users often describe its effects as uplifting, euphoric, and creative, which can enhance mood and promote a sense of energy and inspiration. Medical marijuana patients may choose Illemonati to manage symptoms associated with conditions such as depression, stress, and fatigue. Its uplifting effects may provide relief for these conditions, offering a combination of mental clarity and energy. While the specific genetic lineage and breeder details are not available, Illemonati is known for its flavors, which can include notes of lemon, citrus, and earthy undertones. The dominant terpene of this strain is likely to be a combination of terpenes that contribute to its pleasant taste and potential effects. The average price of Illemonati is not specified, so pricing may vary depending on the location and source. Its uplifting effects and pleasant flavor make it a choice favored by some cannabis consumers. If you've had the opportunity to smoke, dab, or consume Illemonati, we encourage you to share your experience by leaving a strain review. Your insights can help others discover and appreciate the unique qualities of this hybrid strain.

The Hemp Doctor
The Hemp Doctor offers a wide variety of CBD, D9, THCa, and Delta 8 THC products, ranging from edibles, topicals, oil tinctures, soft gels, flower & prerolls, vape carts, shatter, diamond, crumble, moon rocks, ice rocks, and more! We have unique blends and products that no one else is selling and often introduce new flavors and innovate our products. You will never get bored with our selection!

Try out our Delta 8 THC Medibles! They have none of the bitterness that comes with cannabis edibles. Delicious, juicy gummies with incredible potency! Check our reviews on TrustPilot to see for yourself!

We source our hemp from local farms in Colorado and Oregon, known for the highest quality hemp. Our farmers use only organic practices to grow high-quality hemp. We test every single batch of products through third-party labs, and we publish all of our lab reports online. Our products do NOT contain any harsh chemicals, pesticides, herbicides, or metals. You can shop confidently with The Hemp Doctor!
