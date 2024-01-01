About this product
CATEGORY: 80% Indica Dominant Hybrid
MAJOR TERPENES: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Myrcene
THCA CONTENT: 25.4%
PERSONALITY: Joyful & Giddy
WHAT’S IN A STRAIN?
Are you ready to shake, shake, shake with laughter? This silly dessert strain delivers the giggles in spades. Jello Cake was born from a pairing of Biscotti and Hemp Doctor favorite, Sunset Sherbet, creating a taste and scent you’re sure to adore. Initially chock full of ripe blueberry, sour citrus, and delicate notes of rose, the aroma deepens as you smoke, its thick, creamy mouthfeel leaving a distinctly vanilla cake flavor on the tongue.
Jello Cake’s sophisticated scent shouldn’t fool you though, this strain doesn’t take itself too seriously. It offers users an instant boost with a silly, confident twist. It’s also delightfully laid back without being sleepy, making it the perfect choice for unwinding with friends after a long week. Its joyful, giggly energy is a great confidence booster too, and if you’ve been looking for a strain to run your standup routine by, this is hit. A delight from start to finish, this strain is the perfect setup for a memorable evening.
About this brand
The Hemp Doctor
The Hemp Doctor offers a wide variety of CBD, D9, THCa, and Delta 8 THC products, ranging from edibles, topicals, oil tinctures, soft gels, flower & prerolls, vape carts, shatter, diamond, crumble, moon rocks, ice rocks, and more! We have unique blends and products that no one else is selling and often introduce new flavors and innovate our products. You will never get bored with our selection!
Try out our Delta 8 THC Medibles! They have none of the bitterness that comes with cannabis edibles. Delicious, juicy gummies with incredible potency! Check our reviews on TrustPilot to see for yourself!
We source our hemp from local farms in Colorado and Oregon, known for the highest quality hemp. Our farmers use only organic practices to grow high-quality hemp. We test every single batch of products through third-party labs, and we publish all of our lab reports online. Our products do NOT contain any harsh chemicals, pesticides, herbicides, or metals. You can shop confidently with The Hemp Doctor!
