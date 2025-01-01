About this product
✅ 175mg of D9 and 50mg of CBD in each PB&J bar
✅ 225mg of D9 in our brownie and pumpkin spice bars
✅ Take dessert to the next level
✅ 3 enticing flavors to choose from
Welcome to Kayo Konfectionary – where delicious chocolates and baked bliss are our ultimate mission! These delicious cannabis treats are bringing the party – loaded with cannabinoids and big on bold flavor. Enjoy our OG filthy-rich chocolate brownie or pumpkin spice – the official flavor of hot blondes everywhere. They’re both packed with a whopping 225mg of D9 per bar. You could also try our limited edition peanut butter & jelly for old-school nostalgia designed for your fun, adult self. That one features a harmonious duo – 175mg of D9 with 50mg of CBD, which balances out the edginess of an intense high. Either way, eat your vegetables so you can enjoy these desserts tonight!
Kayo Brownie, 225mg D9 THC
The Hemp DoctorBrownies
About this brand
The Hemp Doctor
The Hemp Doctor offers a wide variety of CBD, D9, THCa, and Delta 8 THC products, ranging from edibles, topicals, oil tinctures, soft gels, flower & prerolls, vape carts, shatter, diamond, crumble, moon rocks, ice rocks, and more! We have unique blends and products that no one else is selling and often introduce new flavors and innovate our products. You will never get bored with our selection!
Try out our Delta 8 THC Medibles! They have none of the bitterness that comes with cannabis edibles. Delicious, juicy gummies with incredible potency! Check our reviews on TrustPilot to see for yourself!
We source our hemp from local farms in Colorado and Oregon, known for the highest quality hemp. Our farmers use only organic practices to grow high-quality hemp. We test every single batch of products through third-party labs, and we publish all of our lab reports online. Our products do NOT contain any harsh chemicals, pesticides, herbicides, or metals. You can shop confidently with The Hemp Doctor!
