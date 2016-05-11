About this product
Kayo HHC Gummies - Cherry-Lime
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
order on brand's website
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
About this product
About this strain
STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS
- Helps with:
Cherry Limeade effects are mostly energizing.
Cherry Limeade potency is higher THC than average.
Cherry Limeade is a hybrid strain that competed in the 2014 L.A. Cannabis Cup.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item