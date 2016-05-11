Kayo HHC Gummies - Cherry-Lime

by The Hemp Doctor
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
About this product

Kayo HHC Gummies are spearheading a smoke-free revolution, ushering in a truly gentle and delightful encounter with hemp-derived cannabinoids. Prepare to be enchanted by our array of exquisite flavors, including grape, strawberry, and cherry lime, all encapsulating 40 milligrams of the purest, top-tier HHC available in the market.

These gummies offer simplicity and discretion in consumption, providing a euphoric journey guided by a cannabinoid renowned for its balanced and approachable nature, setting it apart from the more overwhelming THC counterpart.

About this strain

Cherry Limeade is a hybrid strain that competed in the 2014 L.A. Cannabis Cup.

About this brand

The Hemp Doctor
The Hemp Doctor offers a wide variety of CBD, D9, THCa, and Delta 8 THC products, ranging from edibles, topicals, oil tinctures, soft gels, flower & prerolls, vape carts, shatter, diamond, crumble, moon rocks, ice rocks, and more! We have unique blends and products that no one else is selling and often introduce new flavors and innovate our products. You will never get bored with our selection!

Try out our Delta 8 THC Medibles! They have none of the bitterness that comes with cannabis edibles. Delicious, juicy gummies with incredible potency! Check our reviews on TrustPilot to see for yourself!

We source our hemp from local farms in Colorado and Oregon, known for the highest quality hemp. Our farmers use only organic practices to grow high-quality hemp. We test every single batch of products through third-party labs, and we publish all of our lab reports online. Our products do NOT contain any harsh chemicals, pesticides, herbicides, or metals. You can shop confidently with The Hemp Doctor!
