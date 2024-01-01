About this product
✅ Enjoy a super charged blend of D8, D9, THCP, HHC, and live rosin
✅ A whopping 800 puffs in each 3g vape
✅ Added live rosin for an authentic cannabis experience
✅ Small batch runs = the freshest vapes on the market
Experience the epitome of excellence with the Kayo Limited 3G Disposable Vapes with premium ingredients ( delta 8, delta 9, hhc, thcp, and live rosin). Crafted as an expansion of our best-selling Kayo line, these limited-edition vapes are the ultimate indulgence. These vapes are a must-have featuring three captivating strains – Jet Fuel, Zkittlez, and Blue Dream – each offering a unique and unforgettable experience. They are here for a limited time only, and once they’re sold out, they’re gone for good. So, hurry and grab your favorite strain while it lasts!
Jet Fuel ♦ Sativa
“Come down when I run out of jet fuel, but I never run out of jet fuel”
Dubbed the “cocaine of cannabis,” Jet Fuel provides a cerebral effect that can jolt you into a high-energy state of euphoria. Using its lineage of Diesel strains to an advantage, Jet Fuel can equip you with the focus needed in times of both critical and creative thinking.
Kayo Limited 3G Disposable - Jet Fuel
About this brand
The Hemp Doctor
The Hemp Doctor offers a wide variety of CBD, D9, THCa, and Delta 8 THC products, ranging from edibles, topicals, oil tinctures, soft gels, flower & prerolls, vape carts, shatter, diamond, crumble, moon rocks, ice rocks, and more! We have unique blends and products that no one else is selling and often introduce new flavors and innovate our products. You will never get bored with our selection!
Try out our Delta 8 THC Medibles! They have none of the bitterness that comes with cannabis edibles. Delicious, juicy gummies with incredible potency! Check our reviews on TrustPilot to see for yourself!
We source our hemp from local farms in Colorado and Oregon, known for the highest quality hemp. Our farmers use only organic practices to grow high-quality hemp. We test every single batch of products through third-party labs, and we publish all of our lab reports online. Our products do NOT contain any harsh chemicals, pesticides, herbicides, or metals. You can shop confidently with The Hemp Doctor!
Try out our Delta 8 THC Medibles! They have none of the bitterness that comes with cannabis edibles. Delicious, juicy gummies with incredible potency! Check our reviews on TrustPilot to see for yourself!
We source our hemp from local farms in Colorado and Oregon, known for the highest quality hemp. Our farmers use only organic practices to grow high-quality hemp. We test every single batch of products through third-party labs, and we publish all of our lab reports online. Our products do NOT contain any harsh chemicals, pesticides, herbicides, or metals. You can shop confidently with The Hemp Doctor!
