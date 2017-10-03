Kayo Limited 3G Disposable Vape

by The Hemp Doctor
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
  • Photo of Kayo Limited 3G Disposable Vape
  • Photo of Kayo Limited 3G Disposable Vape
  • Photo of Kayo Limited 3G Disposable Vape
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
Loading...order on brand's website

About this product

✅ Enjoy a super charged blend of D8, D9, THCP, HHC, and live rosin

✅ A whopping 800 puffs in each 3g vape

✅ Added live rosin for an authentic cannabis experience

✅ Small batch runs = the freshest vapes on the market

Experience the epitome of excellence with the Kayo Limited 3G Disposable Vapes with premium ingredients ( delta 8, delta 9, hhc, thcp, and live rosin). Crafted as an expansion of our best-selling Kayo line, these limited-edition vapes are the ultimate indulgence. These vapes are a must-have featuring three captivating strains – Jet Fuel, Zkittlez, and Blue Dream – each offering a unique and unforgettable experience. They are here for a limited time only, and once they’re sold out, they’re gone for good. So, hurry and grab your favorite strain while it lasts!

About this strain

Blue Dream is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Blueberry with Haze. This strain produces a balanced high, along with effects such as cerebral stimulation and full-body relaxation. Blue Dream can be more than 20% THC but has a low CBD percentage, making this potent strain a fan favorite of both novice and veteran cannabis consumers. In terms of flavor, Blue Dream is reported to smell and taste like sweet berries. Medical marijuana patients often use Blue Dream to treat symptoms of stress, anxiety and depression. Blue Dream originated in California and has since achieved legendary status among West Coast strains and has quickly become one of the most-searched-for strains in the Leafly database. The average price per gram of Blue Dream is $20. Strains similar to Blue Dream include Blue Dream CBD, Double Dream, and Blue Magoo.




Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand The Hemp Doctor
The Hemp Doctor
Shop products
The Hemp Doctor offers a wide variety of CBD, D9, THCa, and Delta 8 THC products, ranging from edibles, topicals, oil tinctures, soft gels, flower & prerolls, vape carts, shatter, diamond, crumble, moon rocks, ice rocks, and more! We have unique blends and products that no one else is selling and often introduce new flavors and innovate our products. You will never get bored with our selection!

Try out our Delta 8 THC Medibles! They have none of the bitterness that comes with cannabis edibles. Delicious, juicy gummies with incredible potency! Check our reviews on TrustPilot to see for yourself!

We source our hemp from local farms in Colorado and Oregon, known for the highest quality hemp. Our farmers use only organic practices to grow high-quality hemp. We test every single batch of products through third-party labs, and we publish all of our lab reports online. Our products do NOT contain any harsh chemicals, pesticides, herbicides, or metals. You can shop confidently with The Hemp Doctor!
Notice a problem?Report this item