About this product
Indulge in a delectable and blissful experience with our Kayo THC Blend gummies meticulously crafted by The Hemp Doctor. If you relish the idea of elevating your mood and embracing relaxation in the sweetest way, you're in for a treat. All it takes is selecting your preferred serving size, grabbing a gummy from the packet, and savoring the delightful experience.
Whether you're gearing up for a night of social festivities or simply seeking some quality solo time, our 2-count THC gummies promise to provide just the right dose of enjoyment and relaxation. Whether it's a lively party or a cozy night in with "The Office," we've got your good time covered.
With 100 mg per gummy: 50 mg Delta 9, 47 mg HHC, 2 mg Live Rosin, and 1 mg HHCP, you’ll quickly understand that our THC gummies shouldn’t be taken lightly.
Available in 3 delicious flavors: Strawberry, Cherry-Lime, and Grape
Kayo THC Blend Gummies
The Hemp DoctorGummies
About this brand
The Hemp Doctor
The Hemp Doctor offers a wide variety of CBD, D9, THCa, and Delta 8 THC products, ranging from edibles, topicals, oil tinctures, soft gels, flower & prerolls, vape carts, shatter, diamond, crumble, moon rocks, ice rocks, and more! We have unique blends and products that no one else is selling and often introduce new flavors and innovate our products. You will never get bored with our selection!
Try out our Delta 8 THC Medibles! They have none of the bitterness that comes with cannabis edibles. Delicious, juicy gummies with incredible potency! Check our reviews on TrustPilot to see for yourself!
We source our hemp from local farms in Colorado and Oregon, known for the highest quality hemp. Our farmers use only organic practices to grow high-quality hemp. We test every single batch of products through third-party labs, and we publish all of our lab reports online. Our products do NOT contain any harsh chemicals, pesticides, herbicides, or metals. You can shop confidently with The Hemp Doctor!
