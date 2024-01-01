About this product
✅ A socially dosed 5mg per tart
✅ Nano-emulsified for effects in under 30 mins
✅ Experience the magic of micro dosing
✅ Three unique flavors to savor
Microdosing has taken the world by storm and The Hemp Doctor is here to help you hack your life with this buzzing cannabis trend. Meet our Micro Tarts, a little product you can get big excited about. These bite sized pucks are reminiscent of our favorite childhood snack, sugary sweet, and dosed with just 5mg of D9 THC, for an edible experience that will let you get lifted while keeping it classy. Choose from classic lemonade, nostalgic root beer, or breath-freshening spearmint, all nano-emulsified for rapid-onset effects. Between the irresistible flavors and precision microdose potency, these tarts are the perfect choice to elevate your everyday wellness routine.
Lemon, Micro Tarts | 5MG D9 THC
About this product
About this brand
The Hemp Doctor
The Hemp Doctor offers a wide variety of CBD, D9, THCa, and Delta 8 THC products, ranging from edibles, topicals, oil tinctures, soft gels, flower & prerolls, vape carts, shatter, diamond, crumble, moon rocks, ice rocks, and more! We have unique blends and products that no one else is selling and often introduce new flavors and innovate our products. You will never get bored with our selection!
Try out our Delta 8 THC Medibles! They have none of the bitterness that comes with cannabis edibles. Delicious, juicy gummies with incredible potency! Check our reviews on TrustPilot to see for yourself!
We source our hemp from local farms in Colorado and Oregon, known for the highest quality hemp. Our farmers use only organic practices to grow high-quality hemp. We test every single batch of products through third-party labs, and we publish all of our lab reports online. Our products do NOT contain any harsh chemicals, pesticides, herbicides, or metals. You can shop confidently with The Hemp Doctor!
