Lifted Lollies 2:1 D9:CBD - 30MG

by The Hemp Doctor
HybridTHC —CBD —
About this product

✅ 20mg of D9 and 10mg of CBD in each sucker

✅ Scale the full effects

✅ 4 succulent fruit flavors

✅ A sober wellness experience

Lifted Lollies – Elevate Your Sweet Tooth!

Indulge in a powerful fusion of taste and potency with Lifted Lollies. Each sucker is carefully crafted with 20mg Delta-9 THC and 10mg CBD, delivering a smooth yet robust experience to satisfy both beginners and connoisseurs. Every bag is available in five vibrant flavors – Grape, Mango, Pineapple, Watermelon, and Sour Apple – ready to hit your tastebuds with a sweet “sucker punch.”

Each 5-count bag holds a total of 150mg (100mg Delta-9 THC + 50mg CBD), providing a pure, reliable experience without any cutting agents or additives. Lifted Lollies are made using 100% natural oils, hemp-derived distillate, and pure terpenes, all crafted in USA-certified GMP facilities. No residual solvents, no fertilizers, no pesticides – just clean, flavorful enjoyment with every lick.

Don’t be a sucker, try one.

About this strain

Lollypop is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Cinderella 99 and Romulan. This strain is a fruity and spicy hybrid that has a sour and earthy flavor with hints of pine. Lollypop is 16-19% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Lollypop effects include euphoria, creativity, and calm. Medical marijuana patients often choose Lollypop when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, lack of appetite, and numbness. Bred by unknown breeders, Lollypop features flavors like fruity, spicy, and sour. The dominant terpene of this strain is phellandrene. The average price of Lollypop typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. This strain is a stimulating and uplifting hybrid that can make you feel happy and creative. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Lollypop, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



About this brand

The Hemp Doctor
The Hemp Doctor offers a wide variety of CBD, D9, THCa, and Delta 8 THC products, ranging from edibles, topicals, oil tinctures, soft gels, flower & prerolls, vape carts, shatter, diamond, crumble, moon rocks, ice rocks, and more! We have unique blends and products that no one else is selling and often introduce new flavors and innovate our products. You will never get bored with our selection!

Try out our Delta 8 THC Medibles! They have none of the bitterness that comes with cannabis edibles. Delicious, juicy gummies with incredible potency! Check our reviews on TrustPilot to see for yourself!

We source our hemp from local farms in Colorado and Oregon, known for the highest quality hemp. Our farmers use only organic practices to grow high-quality hemp. We test every single batch of products through third-party labs, and we publish all of our lab reports online. Our products do NOT contain any harsh chemicals, pesticides, herbicides, or metals. You can shop confidently with The Hemp Doctor!
