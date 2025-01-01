About this product
Ready to go from 60 to 0 in a matter of minutes? You spoke. We listened. The Downshift gummies you’ve come to love just got even better. Reformulated with nanotechnology, these 12mg gummies are perfect for the moments you’re left screaming, “It’s my relief, and I need it now!” Designed to start working within half an hour, gone are the days of waiting two hours for an edible to kick in.
Available in mixed fruit flavors, these fruity delights will provide a subtle, euphoric, relaxed feeling to help you when you need it most.
D9 THC: 7.5mg
CBC: 1.5mg
CBG: 1.5mg
CBN: 1.5mg
Now available in a 50CT!
Available in mixed fruit flavors, these fruity delights will provide a subtle, euphoric, relaxed feeling to help you when you need it most.
D9 THC: 7.5mg
CBC: 1.5mg
CBG: 1.5mg
CBN: 1.5mg
Now available in a 50CT!
Nano D9 THC Downshift Gummies
The Hemp DoctorGummies
order on brand's website
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
About this product
Ready to go from 60 to 0 in a matter of minutes? You spoke. We listened. The Downshift gummies you’ve come to love just got even better. Reformulated with nanotechnology, these 12mg gummies are perfect for the moments you’re left screaming, “It’s my relief, and I need it now!” Designed to start working within half an hour, gone are the days of waiting two hours for an edible to kick in.
Available in mixed fruit flavors, these fruity delights will provide a subtle, euphoric, relaxed feeling to help you when you need it most.
D9 THC: 7.5mg
CBC: 1.5mg
CBG: 1.5mg
CBN: 1.5mg
Now available in a 50CT!
Available in mixed fruit flavors, these fruity delights will provide a subtle, euphoric, relaxed feeling to help you when you need it most.
D9 THC: 7.5mg
CBC: 1.5mg
CBG: 1.5mg
CBN: 1.5mg
Now available in a 50CT!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
The Hemp Doctor
The Hemp Doctor offers a wide variety of CBD, D9, THCa, and Delta 8 THC products, ranging from edibles, topicals, oil tinctures, soft gels, flower & prerolls, vape carts, shatter, diamond, crumble, moon rocks, ice rocks, and more! We have unique blends and products that no one else is selling and often introduce new flavors and innovate our products. You will never get bored with our selection!
Try out our Delta 8 THC Medibles! They have none of the bitterness that comes with cannabis edibles. Delicious, juicy gummies with incredible potency! Check our reviews on TrustPilot to see for yourself!
We source our hemp from local farms in Colorado and Oregon, known for the highest quality hemp. Our farmers use only organic practices to grow high-quality hemp. We test every single batch of products through third-party labs, and we publish all of our lab reports online. Our products do NOT contain any harsh chemicals, pesticides, herbicides, or metals. You can shop confidently with The Hemp Doctor!
Try out our Delta 8 THC Medibles! They have none of the bitterness that comes with cannabis edibles. Delicious, juicy gummies with incredible potency! Check our reviews on TrustPilot to see for yourself!
We source our hemp from local farms in Colorado and Oregon, known for the highest quality hemp. Our farmers use only organic practices to grow high-quality hemp. We test every single batch of products through third-party labs, and we publish all of our lab reports online. Our products do NOT contain any harsh chemicals, pesticides, herbicides, or metals. You can shop confidently with The Hemp Doctor!
Notice a problem?Report this item