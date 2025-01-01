About this product
OG Kush is a true classic in the world of cannabis strains. This iconic Indica-dominant hybrid boasts a rich and complex flavor profile, featuring earthy, pine, and citrus notes that create a delightful sensory experience.
OG Kush is celebrated for its well-balanced effects. It induces a sense of deep relaxation and euphoria, making it an excellent choice for both recreational and medicinal users. Its calming properties are known to alleviate stress, anxiety, and chronic pain, making it a go-to strain for those seeking relief and tranquility.
This strain's versatility and enduring popularity have solidified its place as a staple in the cannabis community. OG Kush's enduring legacy continues to attract a diverse range of enthusiasts, from seasoned connoisseurs to newcomers looking to explore the world of cannabis.
OG Kush is celebrated for its well-balanced effects. It induces a sense of deep relaxation and euphoria, making it an excellent choice for both recreational and medicinal users. Its calming properties are known to alleviate stress, anxiety, and chronic pain, making it a go-to strain for those seeking relief and tranquility.
This strain's versatility and enduring popularity have solidified its place as a staple in the cannabis community. OG Kush's enduring legacy continues to attract a diverse range of enthusiasts, from seasoned connoisseurs to newcomers looking to explore the world of cannabis.
OG Kush THCA Flower
The Hemp DoctorFlower
order on brand's website
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
About this product
OG Kush is a true classic in the world of cannabis strains. This iconic Indica-dominant hybrid boasts a rich and complex flavor profile, featuring earthy, pine, and citrus notes that create a delightful sensory experience.
OG Kush is celebrated for its well-balanced effects. It induces a sense of deep relaxation and euphoria, making it an excellent choice for both recreational and medicinal users. Its calming properties are known to alleviate stress, anxiety, and chronic pain, making it a go-to strain for those seeking relief and tranquility.
This strain's versatility and enduring popularity have solidified its place as a staple in the cannabis community. OG Kush's enduring legacy continues to attract a diverse range of enthusiasts, from seasoned connoisseurs to newcomers looking to explore the world of cannabis.
OG Kush is celebrated for its well-balanced effects. It induces a sense of deep relaxation and euphoria, making it an excellent choice for both recreational and medicinal users. Its calming properties are known to alleviate stress, anxiety, and chronic pain, making it a go-to strain for those seeking relief and tranquility.
This strain's versatility and enduring popularity have solidified its place as a staple in the cannabis community. OG Kush's enduring legacy continues to attract a diverse range of enthusiasts, from seasoned connoisseurs to newcomers looking to explore the world of cannabis.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
The Hemp Doctor
The Hemp Doctor offers a wide variety of CBD, D9, THCa, and Delta 8 THC products, ranging from edibles, topicals, oil tinctures, soft gels, flower & prerolls, vape carts, shatter, diamond, crumble, moon rocks, ice rocks, and more! We have unique blends and products that no one else is selling and often introduce new flavors and innovate our products. You will never get bored with our selection!
Try out our Delta 8 THC Medibles! They have none of the bitterness that comes with cannabis edibles. Delicious, juicy gummies with incredible potency! Check our reviews on TrustPilot to see for yourself!
We source our hemp from local farms in Colorado and Oregon, known for the highest quality hemp. Our farmers use only organic practices to grow high-quality hemp. We test every single batch of products through third-party labs, and we publish all of our lab reports online. Our products do NOT contain any harsh chemicals, pesticides, herbicides, or metals. You can shop confidently with The Hemp Doctor!
Try out our Delta 8 THC Medibles! They have none of the bitterness that comes with cannabis edibles. Delicious, juicy gummies with incredible potency! Check our reviews on TrustPilot to see for yourself!
We source our hemp from local farms in Colorado and Oregon, known for the highest quality hemp. Our farmers use only organic practices to grow high-quality hemp. We test every single batch of products through third-party labs, and we publish all of our lab reports online. Our products do NOT contain any harsh chemicals, pesticides, herbicides, or metals. You can shop confidently with The Hemp Doctor!
Notice a problem?Report this item