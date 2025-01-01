About this product
Orange Creamsicle is a delightful and nostalgic strain that promises a one-of-a-kind cannabis experience. This hybrid beauty is a fusion of sweet, citrusy flavors with a creamy undertone, much like the classic frozen dessert it's named after.
The effects of Orange Creamsicle are equally charming. This strain offers a balanced high that combines a sense of euphoria with a relaxing embrace. It's the perfect choice for those looking to unwind and enjoy a moment of tranquil bliss.
Whether you're seeking a bit of creative inspiration, relief from stress, or simply a pleasant and mellow experience, Orange Creamsicle is sure to become a beloved companion for your cannabis adventures.
Orange Creamsicle THCA Flower
The Hemp DoctorFlower
About this brand
The Hemp Doctor
The Hemp Doctor offers a wide variety of CBD, D9, THCa, and Delta 8 THC products, ranging from edibles, topicals, oil tinctures, soft gels, flower & prerolls, vape carts, shatter, diamond, crumble, moon rocks, ice rocks, and more! We have unique blends and products that no one else is selling and often introduce new flavors and innovate our products. You will never get bored with our selection!
Try out our Delta 8 THC Medibles! They have none of the bitterness that comes with cannabis edibles. Delicious, juicy gummies with incredible potency! Check our reviews on TrustPilot to see for yourself!
We source our hemp from local farms in Colorado and Oregon, known for the highest quality hemp. Our farmers use only organic practices to grow high-quality hemp. We test every single batch of products through third-party labs, and we publish all of our lab reports online. Our products do NOT contain any harsh chemicals, pesticides, herbicides, or metals. You can shop confidently with The Hemp Doctor!
