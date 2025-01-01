About this product
Peanut Butter Breath sweeps over you like a tranquil cloud, rumored to envelop you in a comforting numbness with just a single hit. This unique hybrid, born from the union of Do-Si-Dos and Mendo Breath, is best enjoyed by those in a clear and serene state of mind.
It's important to note that while this strain can work wonders for many, those predisposed to feelings of anxiety and paranoia may experience these effects during the initial stages. Therefore, a composed mental state is the ideal starting point for your journey with Peanut Butter Breath.
For those already anchored in a calm mindset, this strain's earthy flavor profile is your gateway to grounding your body in harmony with your thoughts, offering a truly satisfying and balanced experience.
Peanut Butter Breath THCA Flower
About this brand
The Hemp Doctor
The Hemp Doctor offers a wide variety of CBD, D9, THCa, and Delta 8 THC products, ranging from edibles, topicals, oil tinctures, soft gels, flower & prerolls, vape carts, shatter, diamond, crumble, moon rocks, ice rocks, and more! We have unique blends and products that no one else is selling and often introduce new flavors and innovate our products. You will never get bored with our selection!
We source our hemp from local farms in Colorado and Oregon, known for the highest quality hemp. Our farmers use only organic practices to grow high-quality hemp. We test every single batch of products through third-party labs, and we publish all of our lab reports online. Our products do NOT contain any harsh chemicals, pesticides, herbicides, or metals. You can shop confidently with The Hemp Doctor!
