Phuk’d Up 1G Live Sauce Disposable - Alien OG

by The Hemp Doctor
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product

Introducing The Hemp Doctor's Phuk'd Up 1G Live Sauce Disposable Vape, available in five strains. Each puff delivers a potent high with 674mg of HHC, 291mg of D8, 10mg of THCA, and 20mg of THCp. With 5mg of Live Sauce Terpenes for added flavor, it's perfect for anytime, anywhere use. Elevate your vaping experience with The Hemp Doctor's Phuk'd Up 1G Live Sauce Disposable Vape.

About this strain

Alien OG, also known as "Alien OG Kush," is a hybrid cross of Tahoe OG and Alien Kush. First available as a clone in California’s Bay Area and now in seed form from Cali Connection, Alien OG has the typical lemon and pine OG smell and flavor, and its intense high combines heavy body effects and a psychedelic cerebral buzz. Beginners and novices, be sure to take it slow with this heavy-hitter.

 

About this brand

Logo for the brand The Hemp Doctor
The Hemp Doctor
The Hemp Doctor offers a wide variety of CBD, D9, THCa, and Delta 8 THC products, ranging from edibles, topicals, oil tinctures, soft gels, flower & prerolls, vape carts, shatter, diamond, crumble, moon rocks, ice rocks, and more! We have unique blends and products that no one else is selling and often introduce new flavors and innovate our products. You will never get bored with our selection!

Try out our Delta 8 THC Medibles! They have none of the bitterness that comes with cannabis edibles. Delicious, juicy gummies with incredible potency! Check our reviews on TrustPilot to see for yourself!

We source our hemp from local farms in Colorado and Oregon, known for the highest quality hemp. Our farmers use only organic practices to grow high-quality hemp. We test every single batch of products through third-party labs, and we publish all of our lab reports online. Our products do NOT contain any harsh chemicals, pesticides, herbicides, or metals. You can shop confidently with The Hemp Doctor!
