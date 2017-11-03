About this product
Rapid Release, Relax, Raspberry Gummies
IndicaTHC 20%CBD —
About this strain
Raspberry Kush is a great-tasting indica strain whose raspberries and cream aroma will keep you coming back for more. This strain may leave newer consumers feeling pretty lazy, but many find this Kush to be a creative flower, making it great for music, art, and talking with friends.
