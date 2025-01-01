About this product
Distinguished by its irresistibly sweet aroma, Runtz is the captivating lovechild of two renowned strains, Zkittles and Gelato. This hybrid creation is a must-try for all cannabis enthusiasts, promising an extraordinary experience that you won't want to pass up.
Runtz has firmly established itself as a powerhouse hybrid, consistently delivering long-lasting and euphoric effects that uplift both mind and spirit. The enchanting qualities of this strain provide a journey into a realm of boundless creativity and positivity, making it the ideal choice for those seeking an uplifting and memorable high. Dive into the world of Runtz, where familiar fruit scents meet exhilarating effects for an experience that's simply unforgettable.
Runtz THCA Flower
The Hemp DoctorFlower
About this brand
The Hemp Doctor
The Hemp Doctor offers a wide variety of CBD, D9, THCa, and Delta 8 THC products, ranging from edibles, topicals, oil tinctures, soft gels, flower & prerolls, vape carts, shatter, diamond, crumble, moon rocks, ice rocks, and more! We have unique blends and products that no one else is selling and often introduce new flavors and innovate our products. You will never get bored with our selection!
