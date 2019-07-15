The Hemp Doctor
Sour Lifter CBD Hemp Flower
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 1%CBD 16%
About this product
Sour Lifter’s pungent, fuel-like aroma speaks to the sheer strength of this strain. Sour Lifter is glistening with an incredible trichome production covering its bold green and purple buds. The flavor is sweet funk, with a hint of citrus and blueberry.
CBDa 19.9%
CBGa 0.249%
CBDV-a 1.12%
Total Cannabinoids 23.8%
Total Cannabinoids 20.58%
Lifter effects
Reported by real people like you
41 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
60% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
53% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
48% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
7% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
24% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
17% of people say it helps with pain
