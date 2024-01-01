About this product
✅ CATEGORY: 60% Sativa Dominant Hybrid
✅ MAJOR TERPENES: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Myrcene
✅ THCA CONTENT: 29.23%
✅ PERSONALITY: Relaxed & Euphoric
WHAT’S IN A STRAIN?
Crossing world-famous Zkittlez and Grape Pie, this syrupy strain is sure to satisfy your sweet tooth. Its parentage sets the stage well for the aroma and flavor of this selection, emanating an earthy cloud heavy with grape and berry flavor, finished with the distinct nuance of powdered sugar.
Sugar Tarts is an excellent choice for users all across the cannabis spectrum with highly scalable effects that are satisfying at any intensity. Fans enjoy the physical relief which is not at all heavy or debilitating, and that sense of unwind carries over into the mind as well, a sense of euphoric, elevated calm gliding in without feeling too pushy. If you’re looking for a way to destress without totally hanging up your hat for the night, this strain is the perfect choice for the old boot and rally.
Sugar Tarts - ZAZA Flower
About this brand
The Hemp Doctor
The Hemp Doctor offers a wide variety of CBD, D9, THCa, and Delta 8 THC products, ranging from edibles, topicals, oil tinctures, soft gels, flower & prerolls, vape carts, shatter, diamond, crumble, moon rocks, ice rocks, and more! We have unique blends and products that no one else is selling and often introduce new flavors and innovate our products. You will never get bored with our selection!
Try out our Delta 8 THC Medibles! They have none of the bitterness that comes with cannabis edibles. Delicious, juicy gummies with incredible potency! Check our reviews on TrustPilot to see for yourself!
We source our hemp from local farms in Colorado and Oregon, known for the highest quality hemp. Our farmers use only organic practices to grow high-quality hemp. We test every single batch of products through third-party labs, and we publish all of our lab reports online. Our products do NOT contain any harsh chemicals, pesticides, herbicides, or metals. You can shop confidently with The Hemp Doctor!
