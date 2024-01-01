About this product
✅ Formulated for the ultimate nighttime
✅ Extended release to help you fall asleep and stay asleep
✅ Utilizes CBD and CBN and 10mg of D9 for immaculate bedtime vibes
✅ 50% nano emulsified for faster results than most edibles
Introducing our Nighttime Extended-Release Gummies! With a balanced blend of Delta 9 Full Spectrum Nighttime Gummies and 50% Nano-Emulsified Delta 9, CBN, and CBD, these gummies provide fast-acting and long-lasting effects for a restful night’s sleep. Experience the benefits of cannabinoids within 20 minutes and enjoy sustained effects throughout the night.
Try our Nighttime Extended-Release Gummies today for a peaceful and rejuvenating rest. Containing 10mg D9 THC, 10mg CBN, and 10mg CBD per gummy (cannabinoids are 50% nano-emulsified), they are available in three delicious flavors, Cherry Lime, Tangerine, and Berry Blast, and one size, 30ct for a total of 900mg per jar.
Tangerine, D9/CBD/CBN Nighttime Gummies
About this brand
The Hemp Doctor
The Hemp Doctor offers a wide variety of CBD, D9, THCa, and Delta 8 THC products, ranging from edibles, topicals, oil tinctures, soft gels, flower & prerolls, vape carts, shatter, diamond, crumble, moon rocks, ice rocks, and more! We have unique blends and products that no one else is selling and often introduce new flavors and innovate our products. You will never get bored with our selection!
Try out our Delta 8 THC Medibles! They have none of the bitterness that comes with cannabis edibles. Delicious, juicy gummies with incredible potency! Check our reviews on TrustPilot to see for yourself!
We source our hemp from local farms in Colorado and Oregon, known for the highest quality hemp. Our farmers use only organic practices to grow high-quality hemp. We test every single batch of products through third-party labs, and we publish all of our lab reports online. Our products do NOT contain any harsh chemicals, pesticides, herbicides, or metals. You can shop confidently with The Hemp Doctor!
