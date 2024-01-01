THCA Bubble Hash - Crunch Berries

by The Hemp Doctor
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
Strain rating:
Discover The Hemp Doctor's New 2G THCA Bubble Hash

Bubble hash is a solid concentration composed of the trichomes (or resin glands) of the cannabis plant, like traditional hash. Unlike traditional hash, bubble hash is made by

THCA Bubble Hash is a versatile concentrate with many ways to add it to your everyday smoke session. Like other concentrates, it can be added to a pre-roll, atop your flower-packed pipe, or enjoyed by itself in a hash pipe. Hash pipes are similar to regular glass pipes but typically have a deeper-set bowl to ensure your hash doesn’t bubble out of the top on inhale. So far, our favorite way is layered atop our favorite THCA flower in an old-fashioned pipe. We will try all other methods, for ✨science✨ and report back. Stay tuned!

Crunch Berries - This enticing Indica-dominant strain blends a robust OG gassy terpene profile with the sweet, fruity essence of ripe blueberries. The aroma alone transports you to a lush berry patch on a crisp morning, while the flavor delivers a smooth, satisfying experience that lingers on the palate.

Bred by Exotic Genetix, Crunch Berries is a cross between DJ Short’s famous Blueberry and a male Triple OG. With two famous strains in the mix, Crunch Berries will surely offer something unique. This delicious strain has an OG gassy terpene profile backed by a sweet blueberry influence. Crunch Berries is perfect for a sunny day in the park or a hike in the woods.

The Hemp Doctor
The Hemp Doctor offers a wide variety of CBD, D9, THCa, and Delta 8 THC products, ranging from edibles, topicals, oil tinctures, soft gels, flower & prerolls, vape carts, shatter, diamond, crumble, moon rocks, ice rocks, and more! We have unique blends and products that no one else is selling and often introduce new flavors and innovate our products. You will never get bored with our selection!

Try out our Delta 8 THC Medibles! They have none of the bitterness that comes with cannabis edibles. Delicious, juicy gummies with incredible potency! Check our reviews on TrustPilot to see for yourself!

We source our hemp from local farms in Colorado and Oregon, known for the highest quality hemp. Our farmers use only organic practices to grow high-quality hemp. We test every single batch of products through third-party labs, and we publish all of our lab reports online. Our products do NOT contain any harsh chemicals, pesticides, herbicides, or metals. You can shop confidently with The Hemp Doctor!
