About this product
Step into a realm of unmatched opulence with our Sugar Diamond-Infused THCA Prerolls. Take your pick from a selection of five mesmerizing strains: Godfather OG, Blue Zkittlez, White Widow, Sour Diesel, and Green Crack. These aren't just any prerolls; they're infused with THCA diamonds and crafted from top-quality THCA flowers, promising an experience that transcends the ordinary.
These THCA prerolls are housed in chic, eye-catching tins, making them the ultimate companions for any adventure. What sets them apart is the fact that each tin holds five prerolls, a true rarity in the market, ensuring you're well-prepared for the entire journey. Whether you're planning a night in with friends or embarking on a solo exploration, get ready for an unforgettable voyage. As always, remember to start at your own pace and savor every moment of the journey.
Godfather OG: Godfather OG is an Indica-dominant strain renowned for its potent and sedative effects. It's often chosen for its ability to induce deep relaxation and a sense of euphoria.
Blue Zkittlez: Blue Zkittlez is a hybrid strain that combines a sweet, fruity aroma with balanced effects. It offers a gentle euphoria, making it ideal for those looking for a mellow and pleasant experience.
White Widow: A classic hybrid strain with a crisp, earthy taste and uplifting effects. White Widow is celebrated for its energetic and creative high, making it a favorite among cannabis enthusiasts.
Sour Diesel: A zesty sativa strain known for its energizing and uplifting effects, Sour Diesel is the perfect choice for boosting focus, creativity, and productivity.
Green Crack: Green Crack is a lively sativa strain celebrated for its invigorating and motivational effects. It offers a burst of mental clarity and energy, making it a popular choice for daytime use.
THCA Sugar Diamond Infused 5pk Pre-Rolls - Blue Dream
The Hemp DoctorPre-rolls
About this brand
The Hemp Doctor
The Hemp Doctor offers a wide variety of CBD, D9, THCa, and Delta 8 THC products, ranging from edibles, topicals, oil tinctures, soft gels, flower & prerolls, vape carts, shatter, diamond, crumble, moon rocks, ice rocks, and more! We have unique blends and products that no one else is selling and often introduce new flavors and innovate our products. You will never get bored with our selection!
Try out our Delta 8 THC Medibles! They have none of the bitterness that comes with cannabis edibles. Delicious, juicy gummies with incredible potency! Check our reviews on TrustPilot to see for yourself!
We source our hemp from local farms in Colorado and Oregon, known for the highest quality hemp. Our farmers use only organic practices to grow high-quality hemp. We test every single batch of products through third-party labs, and we publish all of our lab reports online. Our products do NOT contain any harsh chemicals, pesticides, herbicides, or metals. You can shop confidently with The Hemp Doctor!
