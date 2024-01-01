About this product
CATEGORY: Balanced Hybrid
MAJOR TERPENES: Myrcene, Limonene, Caryophyllene
THCA CONTENT: 31.6%
PERSONALITY: Euphoric & Hungry
WHAT’S IN A STRAIN?
Interested in kickin’ it old school? Have we got the strain for you! The One takes it all the way back to the landrace varieties, combining the very fundamental elements of modern cannabis strains. Which original strains were combined for this offspring is a closely guarded secret, though it is widely thought to be a cross between Thai and Pure Afghan, strains as old as the art of cannabis line breeding itself. So what’s this throwback got in store?
The One’s aroma and flavor are distinctly sappy, with citrus, pine, and freshly polished wood. This bright, dank overtone combines with a grounding earthy element that is quintessentially cannabis. Its effects are also textbook quality, with a lovely dose of happy, anxiety-free euphoria, tingly muscle-melting buzz, and serious munchies. Rarely grown thanks to its suitably old-school flowering schedule, you’ll want to pick up this strain before it disappears back into the history books for good!
The One - ZAZA Flower
About this brand
The Hemp Doctor
The Hemp Doctor offers a wide variety of CBD, D9, THCa, and Delta 8 THC products, ranging from edibles, topicals, oil tinctures, soft gels, flower & prerolls, vape carts, shatter, diamond, crumble, moon rocks, ice rocks, and more! We have unique blends and products that no one else is selling and often introduce new flavors and innovate our products. You will never get bored with our selection!
Try out our Delta 8 THC Medibles! They have none of the bitterness that comes with cannabis edibles. Delicious, juicy gummies with incredible potency! Check our reviews on TrustPilot to see for yourself!
We source our hemp from local farms in Colorado and Oregon, known for the highest quality hemp. Our farmers use only organic practices to grow high-quality hemp. We test every single batch of products through third-party labs, and we publish all of our lab reports online. Our products do NOT contain any harsh chemicals, pesticides, herbicides, or metals. You can shop confidently with The Hemp Doctor!
