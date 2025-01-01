About this product
✅ CATEGORY: 60% Sativa-Dominant Hybrid
✅ MAJOR TERPENES: Limonene, Pinene, Caryophyllene
✅ THCA CONTENT: 29.15% THCA
✅ EFFECTS: Energetic & Uplifting
ABOUT THE STRAIN
Stardog Guava is a dynamic blend of Stardawg and Guava Kush, designed to energize your day. This sativa-dominant hybrid delivers a fast-acting cerebral high that boosts creativity, focus, and euphoria. Perfect for tackling tasks, exploring new adventures, or just resetting your mindset, it keeps you mentally sharp while providing a smooth body relaxation that eases stress without weighing you down.
The flavor profile is bold and tropical—sweet guava and citrus notes balanced with a subtle diesel edge. Its aroma is equally striking, combining fruity sweetness with a skunky undertone and a lingering pungency. If you need a strain that drives productivity while maintaining a relaxed vibe, Stardog Guava is the perfect choice.
✅ MAJOR TERPENES: Limonene, Pinene, Caryophyllene
✅ THCA CONTENT: 29.15% THCA
✅ EFFECTS: Energetic & Uplifting
ABOUT THE STRAIN
Stardog Guava is a dynamic blend of Stardawg and Guava Kush, designed to energize your day. This sativa-dominant hybrid delivers a fast-acting cerebral high that boosts creativity, focus, and euphoria. Perfect for tackling tasks, exploring new adventures, or just resetting your mindset, it keeps you mentally sharp while providing a smooth body relaxation that eases stress without weighing you down.
The flavor profile is bold and tropical—sweet guava and citrus notes balanced with a subtle diesel edge. Its aroma is equally striking, combining fruity sweetness with a skunky undertone and a lingering pungency. If you need a strain that drives productivity while maintaining a relaxed vibe, Stardog Guava is the perfect choice.
ZAZA flower - Stardog Guava
The Hemp DoctorFlower
order on brand's website
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
About this product
✅ CATEGORY: 60% Sativa-Dominant Hybrid
✅ MAJOR TERPENES: Limonene, Pinene, Caryophyllene
✅ THCA CONTENT: 29.15% THCA
✅ EFFECTS: Energetic & Uplifting
ABOUT THE STRAIN
Stardog Guava is a dynamic blend of Stardawg and Guava Kush, designed to energize your day. This sativa-dominant hybrid delivers a fast-acting cerebral high that boosts creativity, focus, and euphoria. Perfect for tackling tasks, exploring new adventures, or just resetting your mindset, it keeps you mentally sharp while providing a smooth body relaxation that eases stress without weighing you down.
The flavor profile is bold and tropical—sweet guava and citrus notes balanced with a subtle diesel edge. Its aroma is equally striking, combining fruity sweetness with a skunky undertone and a lingering pungency. If you need a strain that drives productivity while maintaining a relaxed vibe, Stardog Guava is the perfect choice.
✅ MAJOR TERPENES: Limonene, Pinene, Caryophyllene
✅ THCA CONTENT: 29.15% THCA
✅ EFFECTS: Energetic & Uplifting
ABOUT THE STRAIN
Stardog Guava is a dynamic blend of Stardawg and Guava Kush, designed to energize your day. This sativa-dominant hybrid delivers a fast-acting cerebral high that boosts creativity, focus, and euphoria. Perfect for tackling tasks, exploring new adventures, or just resetting your mindset, it keeps you mentally sharp while providing a smooth body relaxation that eases stress without weighing you down.
The flavor profile is bold and tropical—sweet guava and citrus notes balanced with a subtle diesel edge. Its aroma is equally striking, combining fruity sweetness with a skunky undertone and a lingering pungency. If you need a strain that drives productivity while maintaining a relaxed vibe, Stardog Guava is the perfect choice.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
The Hemp Doctor
The Hemp Doctor offers a wide variety of CBD, D9, THCa, and Delta 8 THC products, ranging from edibles, topicals, oil tinctures, soft gels, flower & prerolls, vape carts, shatter, diamond, crumble, moon rocks, ice rocks, and more! We have unique blends and products that no one else is selling and often introduce new flavors and innovate our products. You will never get bored with our selection!
Try out our Delta 8 THC Medibles! They have none of the bitterness that comes with cannabis edibles. Delicious, juicy gummies with incredible potency! Check our reviews on TrustPilot to see for yourself!
We source our hemp from local farms in Colorado and Oregon, known for the highest quality hemp. Our farmers use only organic practices to grow high-quality hemp. We test every single batch of products through third-party labs, and we publish all of our lab reports online. Our products do NOT contain any harsh chemicals, pesticides, herbicides, or metals. You can shop confidently with The Hemp Doctor!
Try out our Delta 8 THC Medibles! They have none of the bitterness that comes with cannabis edibles. Delicious, juicy gummies with incredible potency! Check our reviews on TrustPilot to see for yourself!
We source our hemp from local farms in Colorado and Oregon, known for the highest quality hemp. Our farmers use only organic practices to grow high-quality hemp. We test every single batch of products through third-party labs, and we publish all of our lab reports online. Our products do NOT contain any harsh chemicals, pesticides, herbicides, or metals. You can shop confidently with The Hemp Doctor!
Notice a problem?Report this item