The Hempest was founded in 1995 with the conviction that bringing hemp back to the marketplace and into full view of the public was the best way to counter the misinformation and ignorance that has surrounded this plant for years. We also believe the market is the best place create change, for as the demand for hemp increases so will the pressure to allow it to be freely grown around the world. We will continue to create and sell the finest and largest selection of hemp products found anywhere until that goal is achieved. Your purchase helps achieve that goal of a cleaner, greener future for all! We have sourced hemp fabrics and garments from all over the world, and have established great relationships with mills and factories in China, the world's largest producer of Industrial Hemp. You will find our clothing is a big step above the burlapy, thick fibers many envision when they hear Hemp clothing. We work directly with one of the world's most advanced, and eco-friendly hemp textile producers, who's stringent environmental quality standards and fair labor practices landed them as 2nd member to the Fair Wear Foundation. All dyes and fabrics we use are Oeko-Tex certified and meet the most stringent European standards in the industry. We have communicated with many state legislators and have been politically active in the US to try to re-establish Hemp farming practices right here in our back yard. Every dollar you spend on our product is a dollar spent on bringing us one step closer to that goal. The reality of Hemp's resurgence is upon us as in 2017, we have watched this movement grow into tangible Hemp crops now being cultivated in 10 US states with more to follow. Hemp is our past, present and future, and can still save the planet. Believe it!