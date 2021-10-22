About this strain
Bred by Greenpoint Seeds, GMO Kush is a cross of GMO and Topanga Canyon OG. Both parents are known for their potent, flavorful buds that are as beautiful as they are powerful. Perfect for concentrates, GMO Kush puts out loads of resin that pumps out chemy and gassy terps alongside a smooth, creamy flavor from GSC.
GMO Kush effects
Relaxed
42% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
28% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
28% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
14% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
THC Strength
29% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
