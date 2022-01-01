Drip: CBD Lubricating Intimacy Oil
by High Priestess, Hemp herbal smoke flower blends, lube, & CBD prerolls for better sex & less anxiety
About this product
Drip: CBD Lube
Our very own lovin' oil, perfect for partnered or solo playtime.
Adding CBD to your intimate areas is the key to your sexual awakening, as it helps lower the barriers to achieving a pleasurable sexual experience. Our full-spectrum hemp flower CBD is the star of the show in this lubricating intimacy oil.
Pro-tip: Our aphrodisiac products were formulated to use together! Drip pairs perfectly with our CBD arousal oil, Rouse, and our aphrodisiac smoke blend, Pleasure. We got you!
What's Inside:
Organic coconut oil and marshmallow root for increased lubrication, enhancing your experience and making you feel every sensation.
Full-spectrum hemp flower CBD to heighten sexual pleasure, increase blood flow to your intimate areas, maximize stimulation, and help achieve more powerful orgasms.
Herbal support provided by:
Full-spectrum hemp flower
Organic coconut oil
Organic marshmallow root
Product Size
Available in a 4 fl oz/120 mL recyclable glass bottle with pump.
Our very own lovin' oil, perfect for partnered or solo playtime.
Adding CBD to your intimate areas is the key to your sexual awakening, as it helps lower the barriers to achieving a pleasurable sexual experience. Our full-spectrum hemp flower CBD is the star of the show in this lubricating intimacy oil.
Pro-tip: Our aphrodisiac products were formulated to use together! Drip pairs perfectly with our CBD arousal oil, Rouse, and our aphrodisiac smoke blend, Pleasure. We got you!
What's Inside:
Organic coconut oil and marshmallow root for increased lubrication, enhancing your experience and making you feel every sensation.
Full-spectrum hemp flower CBD to heighten sexual pleasure, increase blood flow to your intimate areas, maximize stimulation, and help achieve more powerful orgasms.
Herbal support provided by:
Full-spectrum hemp flower
Organic coconut oil
Organic marshmallow root
Product Size
Available in a 4 fl oz/120 mL recyclable glass bottle with pump.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
High Priestess, Hemp herbal smoke flower blends, lube, & CBD prerolls for better sex & less anxiety
High Priestess is an herbalist-founded, cannabis wellness & lifestyle brand. We offer a line of herbal botanicals intelligently integrated with cannabis to increase sexual pleasure & intimacy, ease the mind, & uplift the spirit.
NOT JUST ANOTHER CBD BRAND
Our company was founded by a black femme herbalist, engineer, educator, yogi + wellness advocate. We are committed to curating high quality, small-batch herbal botanicals that address the mental, physical + sexual wellness needs of the many diverse communities that we are a part of, or in alliance with.
We believe that all humans are entitled to rest, wellness, acceptance + compassion.
Our Mission
Our full-spectrum hemp-based botanical formulas can help to promote a sense of calm and relaxation, naturally aid restful sleep, reduce pain + inflammation, stimulate erogenous zones, eliminate barriers to expressing intimacy + sexual desire, + cultivate general well being by using the synergistic qualities of herbal botanicals + CBD to tap into the human endocannabinoid system.
Our Values
We honor the land that provides us with powerful plant medicines. We never use CBD isolates, as we understand plants' healing properties work best when all of their compounds are present. We understand herbal synergy, as such, our products combine full-spectrum hemp with complementary herbs that maximize the healing properties of CBD.
We offer CBD and hemp-based herbal products for menstrual pain, menstrual relief, anxiety, stress, smoke blends for sex (aphrodisiacs), meditation, relaxation, mental calm, focus, pain management, and insomnia.
People who love also tend to be into or identity as: canna-curious, low dose THC, yogis, yoga, meditation, wellness, breathwork, natural products, Foria, Barbari, cannamoms, naturalists, moms who smoke weed, folks curious about cannabis, social tonic, 1:1 CBD THC, high CBD low THC dose, terpenes, entourage effects, CBD lube, kink, sex oils, and more!
NOT JUST ANOTHER CBD BRAND
Our company was founded by a black femme herbalist, engineer, educator, yogi + wellness advocate. We are committed to curating high quality, small-batch herbal botanicals that address the mental, physical + sexual wellness needs of the many diverse communities that we are a part of, or in alliance with.
We believe that all humans are entitled to rest, wellness, acceptance + compassion.
Our Mission
Our full-spectrum hemp-based botanical formulas can help to promote a sense of calm and relaxation, naturally aid restful sleep, reduce pain + inflammation, stimulate erogenous zones, eliminate barriers to expressing intimacy + sexual desire, + cultivate general well being by using the synergistic qualities of herbal botanicals + CBD to tap into the human endocannabinoid system.
Our Values
We honor the land that provides us with powerful plant medicines. We never use CBD isolates, as we understand plants' healing properties work best when all of their compounds are present. We understand herbal synergy, as such, our products combine full-spectrum hemp with complementary herbs that maximize the healing properties of CBD.
We offer CBD and hemp-based herbal products for menstrual pain, menstrual relief, anxiety, stress, smoke blends for sex (aphrodisiacs), meditation, relaxation, mental calm, focus, pain management, and insomnia.
People who love also tend to be into or identity as: canna-curious, low dose THC, yogis, yoga, meditation, wellness, breathwork, natural products, Foria, Barbari, cannamoms, naturalists, moms who smoke weed, folks curious about cannabis, social tonic, 1:1 CBD THC, high CBD low THC dose, terpenes, entourage effects, CBD lube, kink, sex oils, and more!