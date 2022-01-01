Sometimes we all need to extend a bit of grace to ourselves. Grace is an herbal hemp tea formulated to do precisely that by supporting people with periods during their menses. This soothing tea helps to relieve menstrual discomfort and symptoms of premenstrual syndrome (PMS).



What's Inside:



Full-spectrum hemp flower for pain relief associated with menstrual discomfort



Yarrow*, a relaxing, antispasmodic herb helpful for menstrual cramps and lessening heavy flows



Saw palmetto*, used by herbalists for its hormone-balancing effects



Red raspberry leaves* for their nutritive qualities, high mineral, and vitamin content, and astringent effect to relieve excessive flow



Chamomile* to ease menstrual cramps and PMS symptoms



Lavender*, which is a gentle tonic for strengthening the nervous system, it uplifts and balances emotions, eases mild depression, and restores strength and vitality providing graceful support for during the menses



*Certified organic



Product Size:

Available in 4 oz recyclable glass jar



