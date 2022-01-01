About this product
Sometimes we all need to extend a bit of grace to ourselves. Grace is an herbal hemp tea formulated to do precisely that by supporting people with periods during their menses. This soothing tea helps to relieve menstrual discomfort and symptoms of premenstrual syndrome (PMS).
What's Inside:
Full-spectrum hemp flower for pain relief associated with menstrual discomfort
Yarrow*, a relaxing, antispasmodic herb helpful for menstrual cramps and lessening heavy flows
Saw palmetto*, used by herbalists for its hormone-balancing effects
Red raspberry leaves* for their nutritive qualities, high mineral, and vitamin content, and astringent effect to relieve excessive flow
Chamomile* to ease menstrual cramps and PMS symptoms
Lavender*, which is a gentle tonic for strengthening the nervous system, it uplifts and balances emotions, eases mild depression, and restores strength and vitality providing graceful support for during the menses
*Certified organic
Product Size:
Available in 4 oz recyclable glass jar
What's Inside:
Full-spectrum hemp flower for pain relief associated with menstrual discomfort
Yarrow*, a relaxing, antispasmodic herb helpful for menstrual cramps and lessening heavy flows
Saw palmetto*, used by herbalists for its hormone-balancing effects
Red raspberry leaves* for their nutritive qualities, high mineral, and vitamin content, and astringent effect to relieve excessive flow
Chamomile* to ease menstrual cramps and PMS symptoms
Lavender*, which is a gentle tonic for strengthening the nervous system, it uplifts and balances emotions, eases mild depression, and restores strength and vitality providing graceful support for during the menses
*Certified organic
Product Size:
Available in 4 oz recyclable glass jar
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
The High Priestess Herbal Wellness
The first, and only black, woman, herbalist owned cannabis apothecary offering intuitively curated botanical formulas to elevate the mental, physical, and sexual health and wellness of all humans through the power of full-spectrum hemp-derived CBD.