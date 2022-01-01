Prepare for pleasure with our herbal smoke blend. It combines full spectrum hemp flower with organic aphrodisiac herbs to help remove barriers to pleasure, relieves anxiety, and open the mind, heart, and body.



Pro-tip: Our aphrodisiac products were formulated to use together! Pleasure pairs perfectly with our CBD arousal oil, Rouse, and our CBD lubricating intimacy oil, Drip. We got you!



What's Inside:



Full-spectrum hemp flower, which reduces anxiety and mental barriers to allow you to relax and unwind before pleasure. Feeling shy about asking for what you want in the bedroom? You won't after this.



Damiana was a traditional aphrodisiac of the Maya people in Central America and the native people of Mexico. It continues to be used today for heightening nerve sensations, increasing sexual endurance and desire, and improving sexual performance.



Passionflower helps release anxiety and tension, relaxing the body's pleasure centers so you can enjoy your most intimate moments



Rose, to promote healthy spiritual and emotional boundaries--as healthy boundaries are key to emotional intimacy in the bedroom



