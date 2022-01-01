Prepare for pleasure with our herbal smoke blend. It combines full spectrum hemp flower with organic aphrodisiac herbs to help remove barriers to pleasure, relieve anxiety, and open the mind, heart, and body.



Pro-tip: Our aphrodisiac products were formulated to use together! Pleasure pairs perfectly with our CBD arousal oil, Rouse, and our CBD lubricating intimacy oil, Drip. We got you!



Add smoke blend to your favorite rolling paper or vaporizer. As with any product containing CBD, start with a small amount and gradually increase until you've found your desired dosage.



What's Inside:



Full-spectrum hemp flower, which reduces anxiety and mental barriers to allow you to relax and unwind before pleasure. Feeling shy about asking for what you want in the bedroom? You won't after this.

Damiana was a traditional aphrodisiac of the Maya people in Central America and native people of Mexico. It continues to be used today for heightening nerve sensations, increasing sexual endurance and desire, and improving sexual performance.

Passionflower helps release anxiety and tension, relaxing the body's pleasure centers so you can enjoy your most intimate moments



Rose, to promote healthy spiritual and emotional boundaries--as healthy boundaries are key to emotional intimacy in the bedroom



Product Size Info:

Available in a 4 oz/120 mL recyclable glass jar. 14 grams of herb per jar. Also available in a 110 mm "King" size preroll.