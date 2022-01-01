About this product
A CBD arousal sex oil for the labia, vagina, clit, and vulva. Apply it during foreplay/before sex.
We believe that pleasure and intimacy – either with a partner or solo - should be achievable for everyone. And with Rouse, our CBD arousal oil, you can open yourself up to unimaginable levels of desire, stimulation, self-expression, and heightened physical sensitivity. This natural topical blend, formulated for people with clitorises and vulvas, will tap into the body's cannabinoid receptors, creating a more sensual and intense sexual experience.
Pro-tip: Our aphrodisiac products were formulated to use together! Rouse pairs perfectly with our CBD lubricating intimacy oil, Drip, and our aphrodisiac hemp flower herbal smoke blend, Pleasure. We got you!
What's Inside:
Full-spectrum hemp flower CBD and other stimulating organic herbs to heighten sexual pleasure, increase blood flow to your intimate areas, maximize stimulation, and help achieve more powerful orgasms.
Apply topically to the clitoris and vulva before intimate activity for an uninhibited and unadulterated, pleasurable sexual experience.
* Certified organic
Product Size
Available in a 1 oz/30mL recycleable glass dropper bottle.
About this brand
High Priestess, Hemp herbal smoke flower blends, lube, & CBD prerolls for better sex & less anxiety
High Priestess is an herbalist-founded, cannabis wellness & lifestyle brand. We offer a line of herbal botanicals intelligently integrated with cannabis to increase sexual pleasure & intimacy, ease the mind, & uplift the spirit.
NOT JUST ANOTHER CBD BRAND
Our company was founded by a black femme herbalist, engineer, educator, yogi + wellness advocate. We are committed to curating high quality, small-batch herbal botanicals that address the mental, physical + sexual wellness needs of the many diverse communities that we are a part of, or in alliance with.
We believe that all humans are entitled to rest, wellness, acceptance + compassion.
Our Mission
Our full-spectrum hemp-based botanical formulas can help to promote a sense of calm and relaxation, naturally aid restful sleep, reduce pain + inflammation, stimulate erogenous zones, eliminate barriers to expressing intimacy + sexual desire, + cultivate general well being by using the synergistic qualities of herbal botanicals + CBD to tap into the human endocannabinoid system.
Our Values
We honor the land that provides us with powerful plant medicines. We never use CBD isolates, as we understand plants' healing properties work best when all of their compounds are present. We understand herbal synergy, as such, our products combine full-spectrum hemp with complementary herbs that maximize the healing properties of CBD.
We offer CBD and hemp-based herbal products for menstrual pain, menstrual relief, anxiety, stress, smoke blends for sex (aphrodisiacs), meditation, relaxation, mental calm, focus, pain management, and insomnia.
