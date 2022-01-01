Relax and unwind before bed with our hemp flower herbal smoke blend, Slumber. If you’re struggling to sleep or feeling anxious, this formula will put you at ease and offer comfort to help you fall straight to sleep.



Add blend to your favorite rolling paper or vaporizer. As with any product containing CBD, start with a small amount and gradually increase until you've found your desired dosage.



What's Inside:



This herbal smoke blend contains our signature ingredient, full-spectrum hemp flower, to relieve anxiety and release tension.

Chamomile and lavender are herbal allies well tolerated for promoting sleep and relaxation.

Skullcap is a soothing, relaxing nervine that is also grounding in the sense that it brings one into bodily presence--perfect for inducing restful sleep

Mullein has an affinity for the respiratory system, long smoked by herbalists to clear the lungs

