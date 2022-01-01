About this product
Allow us to introduce our signature hemp flower herbal smoke blend: The High Priestess.
The High Priestess is a vibration-rising, aromatic, calming, mentally and spiritually uplifting blend of hemp and other intuitively selected organic botanicals. Vibe higher and find your center with this elevating herbal formula.
Preroll is beautifully wrapped in Bouqé rolling papers, 110mm/"King" size, and presented in a reusable/recyclable cork-topped glass tube.
As with any product containing CBD, start with a small amount and gradually increase until you've found your desired dosage.
What's Inside:
Full-spectrum hemp flower to free the mind of anxious chatter so you can stay present
Damiana, used by indigenous people of the Americas as a relaxing nervine. It continues to be used today for its antidepressant actions, as it lifts the spirit, helps with low self-esteem, and encourages a feeling of well-being.
Rose, to promote healthy spiritual and emotional boundaries and to open the heart
Mullein, which has an affinity for the respiratory system and has long been smoked by herbalists to clear the lungs
Chamomile, a powerful ally for those who experience anger and inflammation when under stress
Mugwort, a magical herb, traditionally used for protection from evil spirits, disease, and bad luck. It is a spiritually uplifting herb that aids in meditation rituals.
Lavender, another ally to the human nervous system, invites calm and relaxation to the anxious mind, bringing perspective and clear thinking
About this brand
The High Priestess Herbal Wellness
The first, and only black, woman, herbalist owned cannabis apothecary offering intuitively curated botanical formulas to elevate the mental, physical, and sexual health and wellness of all humans through the power of full-spectrum hemp-derived CBD.