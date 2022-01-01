Allow us to introduce our signature hemp flower herbal smoke blend: The High Priestess.



The High Priestess is a vibration-rising, aromatic, calming, mentally and spiritually uplifting blend of hemp and other intuitively selected organic botanicals. Vibe higher and find your center with this elevating herbal formula.



Add blend to your favorite rolling paper or vaporizer. As with any product containing CBD, start with a small amount and gradually increase until you've found your desired dosage.



What's Inside:



Full-spectrum hemp flower to free the mind of anxious chatter so you can stay present



Damiana, used by indigenous people of the Americas as a relaxing nervine. It continues to be used today for its antidepressant actions, as it lifts the spirit, helps boost esteem, and encourages a feeling of well-being.



Rose, to promote healthy spiritual and emotional boundaries and to open the heart



Mullein, which has an affinity for the respiratory system and has long been used by herbalists to clear the lungs



Chamomile, a powerful ally for those who experience anger and inflammation when under stress



Mugwort, a magical herb, traditionally used for protection from evil spirits, disease, and bad luck. It is a spiritually uplifting herb that aids in meditation.



Lavender, another herbal ally to the nervous system, invites calm and relaxation to the anxious mind, bringing perspective and clear thinking



*Certified organic



Product Size Info:

Available in a 4 oz/120 mL recyclable glass jar. 14 grams of herb per jar. Also available in a 110 mm "King" size preroll.

