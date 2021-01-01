About this product

Mystical Blueberry Jam is inspired by the flavors of wild organic blueberries and fresh bright lemons. Each jar is infused with 100 mg of 99% pure CBD isolate derived from lovingly grown and impeccably processed organic hemp. This creates a perfect fusion of healthy and delicious for your body, mind, and spirit. Every jar of Mystical Blueberry is blessed by loving hearts and hands for your optimum health and wholeness.